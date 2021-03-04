Party Down Revival in the Works at Starz with Original Cast

Cast of Party Down

It’s time to re-knot up those pink bowties, because a Party Down revival is officially in the works at Starz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Rob Thomas (who previously resuscitated Veronica Mars) is expecting to bring back the original producing team, which included fellow co-creators John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge. Enbom will also return as showrunner, corralling the now-all-star cast of Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, and Megan Mullally.



“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture,” Thomas said. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

The original Party Down ran for 20 episodes over two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The comedy centered on the staff of Los Angeles’ Party Down catering company, a group of wanna-be actors, writers, and restaurateurs. Episodes were built around different parties and events, during which the group of waiters and bartenders would get caught up in their personal dramas while mingling with celebrity guests.

Editors' Picks Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s

The limited series is expected to span six parts, which Lionsgate Television will produce for Starz. Hopefully, the team is able to grab their destiny by the balls and squeeze hard.