YouTuber Turns Pearl Jam’s “Black” into a Type O Negative Song: Stream

Eddie Vedder, photo by Lior Phillips / Denis Pauna, via YouTube / Peter Steele in Symphony for the Devil

The YouTuber who brought us Depeche Motörhead is back with a new cover, this time turning Pearl Jam’s “Black” into a Type O Negative song.

The brooding grunge ballad works nicely in the vein of the gothic metal legends. The talented Denis Pauna stretches the song out to over nine minutes — as Type O were wont to do. The chords are slowed down and drawn out for maximum heaviness.



He also delivers a spot-on Peter Steele impersonation, channeling the late singer’s baritone voice and vampiric dialect while looking somewhat like a cross between the late Steele and a flannel-clad Eddie Vedder.

Type O Negative are one of Pauna’s go-to acts when reinterpreting classic songs. He has already given Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” the Type O treatment, and has explored other entertaining hypotheticals (if Alice in Chains wrote Metallica’s “Master of Puppets, if Ghost wrote “Enter Sandman”, etc.). The aforementioned “If Motörhead wrote ‘Personal Jesus’ by Depeche Mode” video was among the first Pauna creations to catch our attention.

His YouTube channel is deep well of satisfying quarantine-style covers, right up there with Two Minutes to Late Night’s “Bedroom Covers” series and the renditions of singer-songwriter Frank Watkinson, who tenderly covered Slipknot’s “Snuff” like it was a Johnny Cash song. We also can’t forget the bizarrely fun cover videos by King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox.

Watch Denis Pauna turn Pearl Jam’s “Black” into a Type O Negative song below.