San Antonio Tussaud’s Pulls Wax Donald Trump Because People Keep Punching It

Image courtesy of Ripley's Believe It or Not

Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas has removed a figure of Donald Trump because people kept punching it, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The museum in Alamo Plaza is owned by Ripley Entertainment, and according to regional manager Clay Stewart, they’ve had to hide their Trump in a storage closet. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart said. In addition to regular pummelings, the wax sculpture received several deep, cathartic scratches to the face.



The Waxworks initially tried to defend 45 by placing him in the lobby under the protective eye of ticket takers. But this proved to be no deterrent, as many visitors were moved to violence even while employees were watching. Eventually, Trump had to be pulled from circulation.

While this may come as a shock to some, Stewart says the Waxworks is used to it. “We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — [George W.] Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” he said. “The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in. People are just aggressive about their political party.”

While the sculpture will eventually be repaired and returned to the museum floor, other Trumpian conflicts will have lingering effects. The former president has been permanently banned from Twitter as well as SAG-AFTRA. In a recent interview, former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash walked back some of her Trump support, saying, “I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”