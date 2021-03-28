Pete Davidson Spoofs Eminem’s “Without Me” Video on SNL: Watch

Pete Davidson as Eminem on Saturday Night Live

For the second time this season, Saturday Night Live spoofed a 20-year-old Eminem video. We once again have Pete Davidson to thank for the musical parody, as The King of Staten Island star led a spoofing of Eminem’s “Without Me”.

The sketch was set in a college economics class where Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen (played by Kate McKinnon) appeared as a guest speaker. When it came time for questions, Davidson (donning the “Rapboy” costume famously worn by Eminem in the “Without Me” video) asked Yellen about NFTs by launching into song.



“Two silicon boys were talking outside, talking outside, talking outside,” Davidson raps. “Now what the hell’s an NFT/ Apparently cryptocurrency/ Everyone’s making so much money/ Can you please explain what’s an NFT?” Joining Davidson and McKinnon in the sketch were Chris Redd, who portrayed Dr. Dre dressed as The Matrix’s Morpheus; musical guest Jack Harlow as the school’s janitor and resident NFT expert; and Kyle Mooney as the professor of the class.

Back in December, Davidson spoofed Eminem’s video for “Stan” with a guest cameo from the real Slim Shady himself.