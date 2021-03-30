Jamila Woods, photo by Amy Price

Peter CottonTale and Jamila Woods have teamed up on “Breathe My Name”, a new song from Moog Music’s freshly released EP, Explorations in Analog Synthesis. Stream the full project below.

As with every other song on the 7-track EP, “Breathe My Name” was built around instruments and accessories included in the synthesizer company’s new Moog Sound Studio package. Accordingly, the beat combines R&B and ethereal synth-pop as Woods sings lyrics like, “It’s all on me, blessed burden/ You fall on knees, who you saving/ You know my name/ You don’t know my face.”



Explorations in Analog Synthesis also features songs by Bonobo, Julianna Barwick, Dan Deacon, Madame Gandhi, Martial Canterel, and Ela Minus.

Moog Sound Studio is marketed as a complete synthesizer package and features two variants, Mother-32 & DFAM or Subharmonicon & DFAM, geared toward different music styles or sonic preferences. Mother-32 delivers “raw analog sound, deep Moog bass, and soaring synth leads,” while Subarmonicon is a “rich sonic kaleidoscope of six-tone subharmonic chord shapes and polyrhythmic sequences.”

For more information about Moog Sound Studio, watch the trailer below.

Explorations in Analog Synthesis Artwork:

Explorations in Analog Synthesis Tracklist:

01. Bonobo – Famonicon

02. Julianna Barwick – Open

03. Peter Cottontale feat. Jamila Woods – Breathe My Name

04. Dan Deacon – Green Heart

05. Madame Gandhi – Bending Time

06. Martial Canterel – Decouple

07. Ela Minus – Mothers Make Mistakes