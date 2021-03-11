Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals Announce “Vulgar Display of Pantera” Livestream

Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, photo by Joseph P. Dorignac IV

Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals have announced the “Vulgar Display of Pantera” livestream concert. The April 9th virtual event will see the band performing classic Pantera songs, similar to the band’s Pantera-centric sets in support of Slayer’s farewell tour.

The multi-camera “fully live” performance will feature Anselmo and company tackling cuts from each of Pantera’s classic albums: Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill, and Reinventing the Steel. Aussie grindcore act King Parrot will open the performance. It goes live on April 9th at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and will stream on-demand through that weekend.



Anselmo, who fronted Pantera from 1987 until their breakup in 2003, stated, “It’s always fun to get together with the Illegals and pay tribute to Pantera with all the awesome fans jamming along with us. Let’s do this!”

As previously mentioned, the “Vulgar Display of Pantera” stream parallels the Illegals’ Pantera tribute shows from a couple years ago. Typical setlists included favorites like “Walk”, “F**king Hostile”, and “Strength Beyond Strength”.

The virtual show with the Illegals follows Anselmo’s intimate livestream concert with his Americana side-project En Minor this past November. Anselmo guided the mostly acoustic ensemble through a haunting performance at an empty Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, showcasing his versatility as a vocalist and band leader.

Early bird tickets are available for $12.50 ($17.50 week of the show) and can be ordered via the Illegals’ website.