Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin Release New Collaborative EP $mokebreak: Stream

Featuring Chuck Strangers, Zelooperz, MAVI, and more

by
on March 19, 2021, 3:57pm
Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin, photo by Jack McKain

Fresh off the release of their album Fly Siifu today, rising hip-hop stars Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have released a new collaborative EP called $mokebreak. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

$mokebreak spans 10 tracks in total, all of which will be included on the deluxe edition of Fly Siifu. Throughout the EP, Anakin and Siifu take turns rapping over previously unheard production from Black Noi$e and Chuck Strangers in addition to original beats by Ohbliv, iiye, Graymatter, Ewonee, and Budgie.

Apart from three songs, every single track on $mokebreak sees Siifu and Anakin linking up with another artist, including several heavy hitters. Chuck Strangers raps alongside them on “Oatmeal” while Peso Gordon and B. Cool-Aid jump into the fold for “Remote Relocation”. Elsewhere, the dup are joined by 3wayslim, Big Kahuna Og, YUNGMORPHEUS, Fousheé, and more.

The rap duo also dropped a brand new music video for EP cut “Tha Divide” today, too. In the clip, they can be seen chilling outside in the snow and walking through the aisles of bodegas alongside the track’s collaborators: ZelooperZ, MAVI, and Koncept Jack$on. Throughout, special effects create a trippy explosion around each artist, like metallic waves rippling off of their skin. Watch it below.

Editors' Picks

To celebrate the release of their new project, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin will broadcast a livestream performance with friends from New York City’s Corpus Studios. Tickets cost $10 and the show kicks off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST via Bandcamp. Until then, peep the cover artwork and tracklist after the jump.

$mokebreak Artwork:

$mokebreak by Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin EP artwork cover art

$mokebreak Tracklist:
01. $mokebreak (prod. by iiye)
02. Oatmeal feat. Chuck Strangers (prod. by Chuck Strangers)
03. Dope Boys feat. 3WaySlim (prod. by Budgie)
04. Shawty feat. Big Kahuna OG (prod. by Ohbliv)
05. L’s feat. Fousheé (prod. Graymatter)
06. Good Word feat. YUNGMORPHEUS (prod. by iiye)
07. Tha Divide feat. Zelooperz, MAVI, Koncept Jack$on (prod. by Ewonee)
08. Remote Relocation feat. Peso Gordon & B. Cool-Aid (prod. by Ahwlee)
09. Blame (prod. by Black Noi$e)
10. $moked outro (prod. by iiye)

This Comfy Hoodie Helps Protect Live Music This Comfy Hoodie Helps Protect Live Music
Get a Free Mask Just for Rocking Out Safely Get a Free Mask Just for Rocking Out Safely
Here's Why Fugees' The Score is a Hip-Hop Opus Here's Why Fugees' The Score is a Hip-Hop Opus
These CBD Gummies Are Equally Tasty and Convenient These CBD Gummies Are Equally Tasty and Convenient

Previous Story
Serj Tankian on His New Elasticity EP: “I Definitely Thought These Songs Would Have Worked Out for System”
Next Story
Damon Johnson on Working With Alice Cooper and Thin Lizzy