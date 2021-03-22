Polo G’s “For My Fans (Freestyle)” Remixes “Beat Box”, “Whoopty”, and “No More Parties”: Stream

Polo G (YouTube)

Standout Chicago rapper Polo G has dropped a new freestyle taking on beats from three of the hottest songs in hip-hop: “Beat Box” by SpotemGottem, “Whoopty” by CJ, and “No More Parties by Coi Leray. You can stream “For My Fans (Freestyle)” below.

The track arrives with an accompanying Ryan Lynch-directed music video which was shot in three cities associated with the respective rappers. Polo G performs his SpotemGottem freestyle in Miami, remixes CJ’s drill anthem in Brooklyn, and slows it down over Leray’s smoother jam in Atlanta, Georgia.



On the first two parts of the freestyle, Polo issues a fiery warning to anyone who tries to step in his way, but he also takes a moment to reflect on his major come-up over the past few years.

“When I stepped in the game, they like ‘Wait a minute’ / Now it’s mansions, man, we came from basement livin’,” he raps. “I was trappin’ and still had some cases pendin’ / Came a long way from stuck in that station sittin’.”

He closes out the track by reflecting on fair-weather friends. “True colors gon’ bust through,” Polo laments. “Relationships get hard and we all got one person we stuck to / Shit fuckin’ long, ’cause my bucks blue and my truck new / Hell, nah, don’t invite me to your function.”

The 21-year-old rapper broke through with 2019’s Die a Legend, in which he showed off his penchant for melodies combined with the hardened Chicago drill sound. His latest album, 2020’s The Goat, established him further as one of the finest young MCs today.

“For My Fans (Freestyle)” follows Polo G’s February track, “GNF (OKOKOK)”, and his recent feature on Lil Tjay’s “Headshot” alongside Fivio Foreign.