POND Throw a Dance-Punk Party on New Single “Pink Lunettes”: Stream

POND, photo by Jim Bob The Homie

POND are back. The Australian psych-rock weirdos have just released “Pink Lunettes”, their first new song in two years, along with a hazy, lo-fi music video. Stream it below.

“Pink Lunettes” takes an unexpected twist compared to the band’s 2019 album Tasmania. Over relentless drumming and retro synth swells, POND do their best to get your blood pumping with hectic dance-punk that brings to mind LCD Soundsystem mixed with Suicide. It’s chaotic and manic, but it suits POND well, and they don’t lose their stride at any point across the track’s four-minute-long runtime.



That feeling is all the more drawn out in the song’s music video, too. Directed by Jamie Terry, the clip peppers purple strobe lights around frontman Nick Allbrook as he sings along, karaoke-style, to the lyrics sprawled across the bottom of the screen in white text. The camera tilts and turns, twisting around like it’s trying to hold on to Allbrook while the band barrels ahead with each downbeat.

There’s no hint just yet on whether this new sound will permeate their next record, but it does sound like POND are digging it nonetheless. “I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity, and focused forward momentum,” said Allbrook in a statement.

After dropping their excellent LP as an ode to Australia, POND spent the rest of 2019 recording an energetic live album and stunning crowds with their ballsy Madonna cover. They also sat down for a chat with Consequence of Sound’s own Lior Phillips to discuss their first concerts, raunchy dreams, and the importance of collaboration on her podcast.