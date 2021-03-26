Princess Nokia Releases New OnlyFans-Inspired Song “It’s Not My Fault”: Stream

Princess Nokia, photo courtesy of the artist

Princess Nokia is back with a show-stopping new song. The track, dubbed “It’s Not My Fault”, was inspired by OnlyFans and comes with a music video that pays homage to the Jennifer Lopez classic “If You Had My Love”. Stream it below.

Because she recently signed to Arista Records, “It’s Not My Fault” is technically Princess Nokia’s debut single on major label. It’s no wonder, then, that she went big for the track. Over a waxy trap beat, Nokia uses the song to rap about taking ownership of her body, sexuality, and confidence while catching eyes in the process. “It’s not my fault that I’m that bitch,” she laughs. “So talk that shit, cause I’m still rich.”



In the song’s music video, directed by Sebastian Sdaigui, Nokia can be seen sporting an all-white outfit while singing “It’s Not My Fault” to dozens of fans while they watch her through a livestream. The whole thing is a play on JLo’s classic 1999 music video in which a slew of viewers — young girls, lonely men, and music fans at the club — tune into a web cam stream to watch her sing alone in a room. According to Nokia, the goal of such was to allude to the fact that growing up is as much of a unique experience as it is a shared rite of passage.

“My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s,” explained Nokia in a statement. “It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

Last year, Princess Nokia released not one but two albums, Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks, which were some of the best records of 2020. She also jumped on an Aluna track and made her late-night TV debut with an imaginative performance of her songs “Green Eggs & Ham” and “Practice”.