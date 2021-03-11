Protect Live Music Hoodie: Now Available at Consequence Shop

Menu
Proceeds benefit the National Independent Venue Association's (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund

March 11, 2021
Consequence made our name by being the go-to source for live music news. The concert industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic, and independent venues have been hit particularly hard. That’s why we’re is proud to do our part to support these struggling institutions with our “Protect Live Music” merch capsule.

Designed by Allison Aubrey, our new sweatshirt features a collage of the only message that matters: Protect Live Music. This premium, unisex hoodie is available on heather slate gray or peach. Order yours now!

To help support small venues in their recovery efforts, 50% of net proceeds will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund.

