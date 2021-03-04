Hereditary Is a Heart-Wrenching Depiction of Schizophrenia

Psychoanalysis - Hereditary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“It’s heartening to see so many strange, new faces here today. I know my mom would be very touched, and probably a little suspicious.”

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara embark on a new mental health topic by examining schizophrenia in Ari Aster’s harrowing and deeply personal horror film, Hereditary. They’ll discuss uncomfortable conversations, family secrets, and untreated mental illness.

There’s nothing miniature about this episode as Mike lays out specific manifestations of schizophrenia and criteria for diagnosis. Lara discusses the idea of processing trauma through art and Jenn shares her experiences parenting with a mental illness.

While the episode delves into dark and painful topics, they do find moments of laughter in this bleak film and as always, conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

— ‘Hereditary’: The Year’s Scariest Movie Required Years to Make and Painful Experiences No One Will Discuss

— Is Schizophrenia Hereditary? Not as Much as We Thought

— Hereditary Taps Into the Unique Terror of Inherited Mental Illness

— “Hereditary” Finds the Horror in Denial and Repression

— Hereditary director Ari Aster on family trauma and researching that ending

— Unique & overlapping symptoms in schizophrenia spectrum & dissociative disorders in relation to models of psychopathology

— Type & timing of childhood maltreatment and severity of shutdown dissociation in patients with SSD