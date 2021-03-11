Menu
One Cut of the Dead Is a Love Letter to Filmmakers

Psychoanalysis dives into this heartwarming zombie horror comedy

by
on March 11, 2021, 9:06am
Psychoanalysis - One Cut of the Dead

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Pom!”

This week, they’ve got a great idea for a comfort horror episode. One camera. One long shot. All live. What could go wrong? Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined by special guest Patrick Anderson from Modern Horrors and the Not Suitable For Anyone podcast for a comfort horror episode on the genre-bending zombie horror comedy, One Cut of the Dead.

Stick around through the credits as they discuss tonal shifts, self-defense slogans, and the magic of capturing lightning in a bottle. Mike and Patrick share their high school script ideas, Lara discusses the difficulty in making a good bad movie, and Jenn actually likes a comedy for once. But whatever you do, don’t stop shooting!!

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further reading

One Cut Of The Dead‘s Incredible Single Take Opening Has No Hidden Cuts

One Cut of the Dead’: How a Low-Budget Zombie Comedy Became the Most Inspiring Film of the Year

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD’ IS ONE OF THE MOST ORIGINAL HORROR FILMS IN YEARS

