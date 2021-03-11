One Cut of the Dead Is a Love Letter to Filmmakers

Psychoanalysis - One Cut of the Dead

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Pom!”

This week, they’ve got a great idea for a comfort horror episode. One camera. One long shot. All live. What could go wrong? Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined by special guest Patrick Anderson from Modern Horrors and the Not Suitable For Anyone podcast for a comfort horror episode on the genre-bending zombie horror comedy, One Cut of the Dead.

Stick around through the credits as they discuss tonal shifts, self-defense slogans, and the magic of capturing lightning in a bottle. Mike and Patrick share their high school script ideas, Lara discusses the difficulty in making a good bad movie, and Jenn actually likes a comedy for once. But whatever you do, don’t stop shooting!!

