They Look Like People Offers a Compassionate Look at Mental Illness

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I don’t believe what you believe but I know you believe it. So just be honest with me, and you have to promise me not to kill anyone, okay?”

This week, Jenn, Mike, and Lara pass around the Peach Schnapps and throw socks at each other as they conclude their series on schizophrenia with Perry Blackshear’s They Look Like People.

They’ll discuss the different phases of schizophrenia as well as misconceptions and stigma surrounding the mental illness. They’ll also contend with that tense but cathartic ending and whether Christian is an effective support system for Wyatt.

