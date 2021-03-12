Purity Ring Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Share “sinew” Video: Watch

Purity Ring, photo by Carson Davis Brown

With President Biden determined to get the majority of American adults vaccinated by summer, bands are earnestly beginning to look forward to the return of live music. Purity Ring are the latest to announce 2021 tour dates, which they’ve shared alongside the video for their track “sinew”.

The song comes from WOMB, the synth-pop duo’s first album in five years that was released just before the pandemic struck. Directed by Toby Stretch, the clip brings back the abstract graphics and costumes that featured in the “stardew” music video, continuing the enigmatic story of the domed bicyclist and their sun-headed sidecar companion. Check out the “sinew” visuals ahead.



The clip is sure to get fans hyped for more of Purity Ring’s crystalline sounds, and the band hopes to share them in person again as early as September 15th. That’s the first date of their rescheduled tour, kicking off in Boulder, Colorado and stretching all the way to December 11th in Los Angeles. The trek was most recently set for an April stop, and the band noted in a social media message they hope this will be the last time the shows are pushed.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, even if the venue has been changed. However, if you’ve moved out of the area since originally buying tickets, Purity Ring suggests your best bet is to request a refund and purchase new ones for your current city or state. You can also check for tickets here.

Find Purity Ring’s full 2021 tour schedule — which includes a slot at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival — under the “sinew” video below.

Purity Ring 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

09/17-19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/28 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coor’s Event Centre

11/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/22 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

11/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

12/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern