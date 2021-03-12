Purity Ring Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Share “sinew” Video: Watch

With President Biden determined to get the majority of American adults vaccinated by summer, bands are earnestly beginning to look forward to the return of live music. Purity Ring are the latest to announce 2021 tour dates, which they’ve shared alongside the video for their track “sinew”.
The song comes from WOMB, the synth-pop duo’s first album in five years that was released just before the pandemic struck. Directed by Toby Stretch, the clip brings back the abstract graphics and costumes that featured in the “stardew” music video, continuing the enigmatic story of the domed bicyclist and their sun-headed sidecar companion. Check out the “sinew” visuals ahead.
The clip is sure to get fans hyped for more of Purity Ring’s crystalline sounds, and the band hopes to share them in person again as early as September 15th. That’s the first date of their rescheduled tour, kicking off in Boulder, Colorado and stretching all the way to December 11th in Los Angeles. The trek was most recently set for an April stop, and the band noted in a social media message they hope this will be the last time the shows are pushed.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, even if the venue has been changed. However, if you’ve moved out of the area since originally buying tickets, Purity Ring suggests your best bet is to request a refund and purchase new ones for your current city or state. You can also check for tickets here.
Find Purity Ring’s full 2021 tour schedule — which includes a slot at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival — under the “sinew” video below.
Purity Ring 2021 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
09/17-19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/28 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
10/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coor’s Event Centre
11/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
11/10 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/22 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
11/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
12/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
