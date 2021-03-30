Surveillance Footage Captures Altercation Between Quavo and Saweetie in Elevator

Quavo and Saweetie elevator altercation, photo via TMZ

TMZ has obtained video of an altercation between Migos rapper Quavo and Saweetie. The incident took place in an elevator in Saweetie’s apartment building in 2020.

In the surveillance footage, Quavo and Saweetie struggle over possession of an orange case. Saweetie appears to take a swing at Quavo, at which point he pushes her to the ground. Saweetie remains on the ground for several minutes — including when the elevator doors first open — before slowly picking herself up and limping out of view. At no point in the footage does Quavo offer Saweetie assistance.



Quavo and Saweetie had been dating since 2018 but broke up earlier this month. In an Instagram post, Saweetie implied that Quavo had been unfaithful.