Queen Becomes First UK Band with Diamond Single for “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Queen have achieved yet another milestone with “Bohemian Rhapsody”. More than 40 years after its release, the song has been RIAA-certified diamond, making Queen the first UK band to earn the achievement.

“This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real,” guitarist Brian May said in a statement. “All those wild dreams we had — this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.” Drummer Roger Taylor added, “It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people!”



First released in 1975, “Bohemian Rhapsody” spent nine consecutive weeks atop the UK Singles Chart and became Queen’s first Top 10 hit in the United States. It saw a resurgence following lead singer Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991, spending another five weeks at No. 1 in the UK.

More recently, the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, introduced the song to a new generation of fans. The renewed interest helped make “Bohemian Rhapsody” the most-streamed song from the 20th century, surpassing a collective 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services.

A single or song is eligible for diamond status after reaching 10 million in sales or streaming equivalents in the US. Earlier this month, Cardi B made her own history when her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow”, allowed her to become the first female rapper with a diamond single.

Queen recently launched a weekly YouTube series called Queen The Greatest, which highlights 50 of the greatest moments from the band’s history to date. According to a press release, the series will highlight some of the Queen’s “biggest songs, most memorable performances, and incredible record-breaking achievements” since 1971. New episodes go live every Friday.

Check out the debut episode below.