Queen’s Gambit Stage Musical in the Works

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, The Queen’s Gambit, was recently adapted as a critically acclaimed Netflix series. Now, it may be headed for the stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production company Level Forward has acquired theatrical stage rights to the coming-of-age story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon. “It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater,” said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz in a statement.



“Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”

In the Netflix series, Harmon is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who subsequently won Critics Choice and Golden Globes for her performance. Here at Consequence, we proclaimed Taylor-Joy our TV Performer of the Year.

Level Forward is known for their Tony-nominated revival of the Oklahoma! and What the Constitution Means to Me. The latter play was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.