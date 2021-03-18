R.I.P. Matt “Money” Miller, Titus Andronicus Keyboardist Dead at 34

Matt "Money" Miller, image via Titus Andronicus/Twitter

Matt “Money” Miller”, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has died at the age of 34. His cousin, songwriter Patrick Stickles, announced the news on Twitter. No cause of death has been made public.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt “Money” Miller,” Stickles wrote. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”



Via Pitchfork, Miller wasn’t a touring member of Titus Andronicus, but had credits on many of their albums, including The Monitor (2010), The Most Lamentable Tragedy (2015), and the Home Alone on Halloween EP (2018). A childhood photo of Stickles and him was used as the cover photo of A Productive Cough (2018), and he also appeared in the band’s sitcom STACKS as a bartender. Check out Stickles’ full statement below.l

