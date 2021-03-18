Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

R.I.P. Matt “Money” Miller, Titus Andronicus Keyboardist Dead at 34

Miller had credits on albums including The Monitor and The Most Lamentable Tragedy

by
on March 18, 2021, 11:00am
rip matt money miller titus andronicus keyboardist founding founder cousin
Matt "Money" Miller, image via Titus Andronicus/Twitter

Matt “Money” Miller”, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has died at the age of 34. His cousin, songwriter Patrick Stickles, announced the news on Twitter. No cause of death has been made public.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt “Money” Miller,” Stickles wrote. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Via Pitchfork, Miller wasn’t a touring member of Titus Andronicus, but had credits on many of their albums, including The Monitor (2010), The Most Lamentable Tragedy (2015), and the Home Alone on Halloween EP (2018). A childhood photo of Stickles and him was used as the cover photo of A Productive Cough (2018), and he also appeared in the band’s sitcom STACKS as a bartender. Check out Stickles’ full statement below.l

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of “A Productive Cough,” lead vocalist of “Home Alone (On Halloween),” my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had.

“You may recognize him as the bartender from the “STACKS” sitcom — he was also the hypeman on “Real Talk” and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks

“It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings “Until the day we meet again / in my heart is where I’ll keep you, friend” RIP Matt Miller (1987-2021)”

Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase
Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains
Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears? Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears?
Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt

Previous Story
tUnE-yArDs, Helado Negro, More Share Covers From 4AD’s 40th Anniversary Compilation: Stream