Rhye’s Michael Milosh Denies Accusations of Grooming and Sexual Abuse

Warning: The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can access helpful resources by calling RAINN at 1-800-656-4673.

Michael Milosh of Rhye has issued a statement denying accusations of grooming and sexual abuse leveled at him by his ex-wife Alexa Nikolas. Nikolas detailed the allegations in an open letter titled “Groomed by the Groom” earlier this week, and she has now posted a new postscript in which she says that multiple women have reached out to her with similar stories.



According to Nikolas, Milosh began flirting with her while she was 16 years old, asking her to undress for him over Skype while she was still a minor. She also alleges that their first sexual encounter after her 18th birthday involved nonconsensual anal play, that he admitted to raping other women, and that during their marriage he physically assaulted her. Milosh called these “untrue accusations” and “a piece of revisionist fiction.”

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard,” he wrote. “That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me.”

Milosh confirmed that they began their physical relationship when he was 35 and she was 18. Otherwise, he didn’t engage with the substance of the allegations, referring to them as “serious and demonstratable untrue accusations.”

He reiterated that he loved Nikolas and said that her allegations are an act of vengeance after he stopped supporting her financially. “lexa and I were married for nearly seven years. Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination,” he wrote.

“I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter,” he said. “Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies.”

Nikolas posted “Groomed by the Groom” over a series of five Instagram posts on Monday. Since then, she says she has received “countless private messages about patterns of abuse and sexual violence inflicted by Milosh.” She also shared what she says are screenshots from conversations with two women.

One claims she knew Milosh through her brother from the ages of 14 through 18, and during that time he would often speak to her about his own sexual experiences while encouraging her to “make sure I experience all aspects of sex.” In another purported conversation, a woman says that she met Milosh after one of his shows and that he anally raped her after she became blackout drunk.

Read Milosh’s full statement, as well as Nikolas’ alleged conversations with other survivors below.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard.

“That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me. Alexa and I were married for nearly seven years. Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.

“However, regarding my ex-wife’s recent Instagram post and its listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction. These are absurd and outrageous false claims about me that a media outlet has published and repeated falsehoods are beyond irresponsible — it’s defamatory.

“I can only stay the unvarnished truth. Alexa came to Berlin several months after her 18th birthday and we spent a week hanging out enjoying the city taking photographs that she eventually used as her IMDb listing headshot and modeling photos. We fell in love. I visited the following fall and she lived with me in Berlin the following summer but ultimately said she couldn’t live in Germany as her career and life were based in Los Angeles so I moved to Los Angeles for love, for her, for us. This is a story that has been documented extensively around the release of my first record.

“Our art photography collaborations continued before and during our marriage, we had a Gallery exhibition of the photos I took of Alexa and she was proudly featured on the cover of my album.

“I’ve done many interviews about my songs the lyrics and what inspired them many about love relationships and sensuality.

“My life is a touring musician and the pressures of travel and life on the road ultimately took its toll on our marriage and I’m sorry she came to feel my professional life has had a negative impact on her and our life together. Alexa had her own demons and I did my best to be a good husband in trying to overcome them. In the end, we could not help each other.

“We were married for nearly seven years before the divorce decree was finalized.

“We filed for divorce using a mediator who arrived at a fair settlement and processes the documents. Neither of us engaged individual divorce attorneys and there is no courtroom drama. Even after all of my alimony obligations, I continued to send money when she said she needed it for car repairs, moving deposits, back taxes, creative projects at her many requests.

“I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter. Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies.

I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue. I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors.”