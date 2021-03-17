Natasha Lyonne to Star in Rian Johnson’s New TV Series Poker Face

Two years after making a smash hit whodunnit with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Rian Johnson is ready to solve a different case. Earlier today, Peacock announced that the filmmaker will serve as the creator, writer, and director of a new mystery TV series called Poker Face on the streaming service. It turns out Natasha Lyonne is already onboard as a star and executive producer for the show, too.
Right now, Poker Face will consist of 10 episodes. There’s no word yet on whether or not it will be a limited series or who else will star alongside the Russian Doll actress. What we do know is that this is Johnson’s first time writing a TV show, but not his first foray as a director on one. In the early 2010s, he was responsible for directing three episodes of Breaking Bad — including the infamous “Fly” clip — and one episode of Terriers.
“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place,” Johnson said in a statement. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”
It’s no wonder Johnson is in the mood for some sleuthing considering he’s hard at work on a sequel to his beloved 2019 murder mystery Knives Out. The follow-up to his Golden Globe-nominated film will center around detective Benoit Blac, played by Daniel Craig. Who knows, maybe a little bit of this mystery theme will slip into Johnson’s initial drafts on the new Star Wars trilogy, too?