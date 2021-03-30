Rick and Morty Announce Season 5 Premiere Date, Share Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

New Rick and Morty is incoming. Adult Swim has announced that season five of the notorious cartoon is arriving on June 20th, and they’ve shared a full-length trailer in anticipation.

The creation of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has been running since 2013, but it’s clear that the pair still have plenty of ideas for fresh intergalactic adventures. The new trailer is jam-packed with the show’s classic meta-humor, familial disputes, too-clever one-liners, and sci-fi chaos brought to earth by Rick Sanchez’s insatiable appetite for danger.



The preview also hints at returning characters like Morty’s evergreen crush Jessica and the Smith family’s beloved little friend, Mr. Poopybutthole. Check out the full trailer below to see what we’re in for this summer. Bonus: It’s soundtracked by The White Stripes’ “Blue Orchid”.

Even though we’re just about to sink our teeth into season five, we can all rest knowing that another one is already in development. Shortly after season four ended last May, Harmon revealed that they had already finished writing season five and were on to scripting the sixth installment. Wubba lubba dub dub, or what-have-you.

Season five of Rick and Morty premieres on Adult Swim June 20th at 11 p.m. ET. In the meantime, all the previously-released episodes are available for streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.