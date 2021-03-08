Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Watch

Jenny Lewis with Blake Mills, photo via YouTube

We’ve officially lived a full decade without the existence of Rilo Kiley. Since the band split, singer Jenny Lewis and lead guitarist Blake Sennett have only reunited once, when the latter joined the former on stage at Coachella in 2015 for “Portions for Foxes”. Nearly six years later, it’s finally happened again, as the pair reunited over the weekend to take part in Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream event.

Lewis and Sennett delivered what could be their first-ever performance of “Let Me Back In”, a single from the 2013 compilation LP RKives. With a masked Sennett playing his acoustic guitar behind her, and a sweet little floof of a puppy on her lap, Lewis sang to camera, checking an off-camera lyrics sheet every so often. Memorized or not, it was a darling pre-recorded rendition, and even Lewis’ dog seemed to agree.



Watch the replay below at the 5:35:30 mark.

Rock-N-Relief benefited Ann Lee and actor Sean Penn’s non-profit organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). Other participants who feature in the day-two video below include Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Macy Gray, Silversun Pickups, Dawes, and L7. Day one saw Carly Simon, James Blunt, Gavin Rossdale, Jewel, and more play.