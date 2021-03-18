Rise Against Announce New Album Nowhere Generation, Unleash Title Track: Stream

Rise Against, photo by Wyatt Troll

Rise Against have announced their ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation, which is set to arrive on June 4th. As a preview, the veteran Chicago punk outfit has unveiled the title track.

Nowhere Generation marks Rise Against’s first LP in four years, following up 2017’s Wolves. It also arrives 20 years after the release of the band’s debut effort, The Unraveling.



According to a press release, the album “points a finger at big business and politics for stacking the social and economical deck against Millennials’, Gen Y’s, and Gen Z’s pursuit of The American Dream.”

Frontman Tim McIlrath explained, “Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream. America’s ‘historical norm’ that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic, and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class.”

He added, “The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer.”

After an intro that solely features McIlrath singing and playing guitar, the song “Nowhere Generation” kicks in with the full band, becoming a driving rocker. In addition to McIlrath, Rise Against is made up of fellow longtime members Joe Principe (bass), Brandon Barnes (drums), and Zach Blair (lead guitar).

Regarding the band’s mission, Principe stated, “When I was growing up, I listened to bands like 7 Seconds, Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and Bad Religion. All of those bands’ music had a sense of hope with the world, a truly positive global view of what life can be. From the beginning, we’ve wanted Rise Against to have that same positivity, to have our music be an inspiration for people to bring about change in their own lives, they just have to put forth the effort and speak up.”

Among the album’s 11 tracks is the song “Broken Dreams, Inc.”, which the band released this past September as part of DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Rise Against’s Nowhere Generation is available in multiple formats — including colored vinyl, CD, and cassette — via the band’s merch store and Amazon. Watch the video for the title track below.

Nowhere Generation Artwork:

Nowhere Generation Tracklist:

01. The Numbers

02. Sudden Urge

03. Nowhere Generation

04. Talking to Ourselves

05. Broken Dreams, Inc

06. Forfeit

07. Monarch

08. Sounds Like

09. Sooner or Later

10. Middle of a Dream

11. Rules of Play