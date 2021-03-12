Rob Zombie Unleashes New Album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy: Stream

Rob Zombie, photo by Raymond Ahner

Rob Zombie has just released The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, his first album in five years. The LP features 17 tracks, including the recent singles “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” and “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man”.

The album itself was completed a couple years ago, but Zombie’s film obligations and the pandemic pushed its release to this year. Both Zombie and his guitarist John 5 have touted the album as one of the shock rocker’s best efforts, if not his best, with the singer telling Heavy Consequence in our recent interview, “I feel the last three records have really been on an upward trajectory.” It marks the third album featuring the lineup of Zombie, John 5, bassist Piggy D, and drummer Ginger Fish.



In addition to Zombie’s usual spooky lyrics, the music features an eclectic mix of sounds. “One of the challenges on this record when [working with] Zeuss, the producer, was trying to make musical elements that shouldn’t fit together, fit together,” Zombie remarked to us. “If you played this record for somebody 20 years ago, they’d go, ‘This sounds like a big mess, it’s all over the place.'”

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is available to purchase via Amazon. Stream the entire LP via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Artwork:

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist:

01. Expanding the Head of Zed

02. The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

03. The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

04. Hovering Over the Dull Earth

05. Shadow of the Cemetery Man

06. A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

08. The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

09. The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10. The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11. Shower of Stones

12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13. Boom-Boom-Boom

14. What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15. Get Loose

16. The Serenity of Witches

17. Crow Killer Blues