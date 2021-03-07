King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah Cover Britney Spears’ “Toxic”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah cover Britney Spears' "Toxic"

King Crimson co-founder Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox are using the latest installment of their “Sunday Lunch” performance series to pay homage to Britney Spears. The couple described their quarantine cover of Spears’ 2004 single “Toxic” as a “love letter” to the pop singer amid her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father. To that point, the hashtag #freebritney appeared in the upper right corner of the video, and Fripp and Willcox closed their performance by holding up signs that read, “Britney We C You”. Watch the footage below.

Since launching their “Sunday Launch” series last year, Robert and Toyah have covered a wide array of artists, including Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, the Joan Jett hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze”, the Soft Cell hit “Tainted Love”, and Alice Cooper’s “Poison”.



Back on Halloween, they performed Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” with Toyah singing and dancing behind bars. That one even caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told us in a recent interview, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”