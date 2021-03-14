Robert Fripp and Toyah Serve Up Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah perform Mötley Crüe

Tennis, anyone? Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back at it with another “Sunday Lunch” performance, this time taking on the Mötley Crüe hit “Girls Girls Girls” as Toyah practices her forehand.

After taking a detour from tackling rock classics with a version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” last week, the King Crimson founder and his singer wife are back on the rock train this week. As she sings and dances along to Fripp’s guitar work on the Mötley Crüe song, Toyah fires off foam tennis balls with a red racquet.



Toyah is once again wearing the revealing white shirt that helped propel their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to more than 5 million views, only this time she’s sporting some strategically placed tape underneath. Did she get a note from the powers that be at YouTube?

If you combine all of Robert and Toyah’s “Sunday Lunch” performances, you’d get a pretty good workout. From the exercise bike in the Metallica cover to the cheerleading rendition of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” to the dumbbell-curling version of Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, and now the tennis take on “Girls Girls Girls”, you’re definitely gonna burn some calories.

Other performances have seen Toyah singing with a real-live snake (Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”) and dancing behind prison bars (Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”). In fact, the latter even caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told us in a recent interview, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Watch Robert and Toyah take on Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls” below.