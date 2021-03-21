Robert Fripp and Toyah Deal Out Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah perform Ace of Spades, via YouTube

It’s your lucky day, as Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox deal out the Motörhead classic “Ace of Spades” for their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance.

The married couple once again deliver a frisky take on a legendary rock tune, with Toyah making a deck of cards rain as she sings and dances in a French maid’s outfit — all as a high-powered fan blows her hair back. King Crimson founder Fripp, meanwhile, remains steady as ever, as he delivers the iconic “Ace of Spades” riff.



Fripp rose up the ranks of the UK music scene around the same time as late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. Fripp formed King Crimson in 1968, while Lemmy played in the band The Rockin’ Vickers in the mid to late 60s before becoming a roadie for the Jimi Hendrix Experience and eventually joining Hawkwind in 1971. Meanwhile, Toyah’s career as a new wave singer was taking off right as Motörhead released “Ace of Spades” in 1980.

Robert and Toyah have become internet sensations during the pandemic lockdown, steadily delivering memorable renditions of rock classics each Sunday. They truly went viral with their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, which saw Toyah singing while riding an exercise bike and sporting a see-through top.

Other performances have included a cheerleading rendition of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, a dumbbell-curling version of Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, and a tennis take on Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”. Toyah even handled a real-live snake for a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”.

Perhaps the most bizarre edition of “Sunday Lunch” featured Toyah singing and dancing behind prison bars for Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”. That one even caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told Heavy Consequence, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

See Robert and Toyah pay tribute to Motörhead and the late, great Lemmy Kilmister with their rendition of “Ace of Spades” below.