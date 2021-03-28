Robert Fripp and Toyah Slice Their Way Through ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin'”: Watch

Robert Fripp, Toyah, and mystery guitarist, via YouTube

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox continue their “Sunday Lunch” quarantine series with a slice of the ZZ Top hit “Gimme All Your Lovin'”. This time around, the couple is joined by a mysterious second guitarist and two pairs of scissors.

In both a musical and visual tribute to ZZ Top, King Crimson founder Fripp and the mystery guitarist are sporting hats and super-long beards in honor of the legendary Texas rock act’s Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill.



Toyah, meanwhile, looks like a burlesque cross between Sweeney Todd and Edward Scissorshands (both played by Johnny Depp), with her eyelashes conjuring up images of Malcolm McDowell’s sociopathic Alex in A Clockwork Orange. Not to mention, she’s wearing a top that more than rivals the see-through number she wore in the couple’s viral performance of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”.

As for the mystery guitarist, some distinctive tattoos on his hands may be a clue, but the couple does thank a “Sidney Jake” at the end of the video. It marks the first time Robert and Toyah have been joined by a human guest in one of their “Sunday Lunch” performances. They were previously accompanied by a real-live snake for a rendition of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”.

In addition to the aforementioned cover songs, Robert and Toyah have tackled such classics as Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”, and Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades”. Their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”, with Toyah singing and dancing behind bars, led Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to tell Heavy Consequence, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Watch Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox, and a mystery guitarist cut their way through ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin'” below.