Ron Livingston Replacing Billy Crudup as The Flash’s Dad

Ron Livingston, photo via Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Barry’s got a brand new dad. With Billy Crudup departing The Flash due to scheduling conflicts with Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show, Ron Livingston is replacing him in the role of Henry Allen (via Variety).

The Office Space and The Conjuring actor is taking over the fatherly part after Crudup played it in Justice League. The Flash has been through development hell over the years, losing numerous directors before Andy Muschietti (It) finally stepped to the starting line in 2019. Production was again postponed due to the pandemic, which ultimately led to Crudup’s scheduling conflict.



Livingston’s addition comes days after Maribel Verdú (Pan’s Labyrinth, Y Tu Mamá También) was cast as Barry “the Flash” Allen’s mother, Nora Allen. Thought official plot details are still thin, it’s generally assumed the DC Extended Universe movie will take much of its story from the famous “Flashpoint” storyline of the comics — which means Verdú is sure to play a pivotal part.

Also recently added to The Flash role call are Ian Loah as a young Barry and both Derry Girls actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Internet personality Rudy Mancuso in undisclosed roles. Kiersey Clemons is also set to reprise her role as The Flash’s love interest, Iris West, after the character was reinserted into the DCEU via Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Ezra Miller returns for another run as the Scarlett Speedster, alongside both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Despite early reports that he would be a central character in The Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg was written out of the movie following the actor’s conflicts with the studio over his treatment on the set of Justice League.