Rootsland Revisits the Proxy Wars Fought on Kingston’s Streets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Radio Public | Breaker | Pocket Casts | RSS



Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

In Chapter 4: “Ghetto Stays in the Mind”, Henry meets Mrs. Rita Marley, his new boss at Tuff Gong Music, a magical melting pot of unsung heroes, reggae legends, and righteous Rastafarians. Reality hits, however, when Bob Andy takes Henry into the “garrison,” where he sees the lasting damage caused by a bloody proxy war fought on the streets of Kingston in the 70’s between the CIA and KGB.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.