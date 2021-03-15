Menu
Rootsland Goes to Court With the Marley Estate

Host Henry Karyo continues his incredible tale of friendship and reggae

by
on March 15, 2021, 5:05pm
Rootsland

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

In Chapter 5: “Money Can’t Buy Life”, Henry continues working at Tuff Gong Studios and learns that the future of the Marley Estate will be decided in the courts. Beyond the legal mumbo jumbo, he also has a chance meeting at a hotel bar with a local gangster named Rude Boy Tex, who may prove to be his most valuable connection during his time in Kingston.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.

