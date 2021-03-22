Menu
Rootsland Charts the Influence of Reggae Across Kingston

Host Henry Karyo digs deep into the inspiring poetry of the genre

by
on March 22, 2021, 10:30am
Rootsland

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

For the first generation of Jamaicans to grow up listening to reggae music, these songs weren’t just jams for a Saturday night of dancing — they were a guidebook for life. The music was inspiring an entire nation with its timeless messages of love, inclusion, and acceptance. In Chapter 6: “Unchained”, Henry discovers that not everyone in Kingston got the memo.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.

 

