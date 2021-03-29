Rootsland Learns the Road Code of Kingston

Rootsland

Disclaimer: This episode contains offensive language and is intended for a mature audience.

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

In the classic roots anthem “Here I Come”, Dennis Brown, the crown prince of reggae, sings, “Love and hate can never be friends.” In Chapter 7: “Love and Hate (Can Never Be Friends)”, Henry discovers they do live side by side on the streets of Kingston as he comes face to face with hate. Fortunately for Henry, Rude Boy Tex teaches him the road code and helps him out of a sticky situation amidst the brutal and violent world of gangsters and dons.

