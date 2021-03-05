Sacha Baron Cohen Caught Selling Black Market Vaccines to Celebs During Kimmel Interview: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel and Sacha Baron Cohen

We pretty much all assumed the Hollywood elite were using their connections to cut the COVID-19 vaccine line, but it turns out many in entertainment are taking an even shadier route. During his appearance on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sacha Baron Cohen revealed that he’s been selling black market vaccines to celebrities all along.

The elaborate skit came after Cohen discussed the Golden Globe-winning Borat 2 and perfecting his Boston accent for The Trial of the Chicago 7. As he explained how Borat is a tool to expose abuse of power and criminality, he received a call from Bono. Offering the U2 frontman AstraZeneca or Pfizer, Cohen assured him that “Venmo is fine,” before returning right back to his late night interview.



Between questions, Cohen continued to field calls on different phones from Tom Cruise (“You don’t need me mate, you’re old enough to get it legally”) and Kanye West (“What do you mean you only need one now? I got you down for six”). He even roped his wife, Isla Fisher, into the scheme, as she came through to deliver a drop off from Mark Ruffalo.

When Kimmel questioned Cohen about the goings-on, the actor warned, “Look after that pretty face of yours. There’s no vaccine for broken legs.”

Things quickly turned upside down, as police raided the Cohen-Fisher residence, forcing Cohen to continue his interview on the run. Thankfully, a KTLA 5 news copter was in the sky to follow him, and you can watch how it all went down below.