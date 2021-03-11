Paul Reubens Documentary Coming to HBO

Paul Reubens, photo by Heather Kaplan

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens is the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary produced by Uncut Gems filmmakers the Safdie Brothers.

Directed by Matt Wolf, the two-part documentary is described as “a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts” and “traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture’s most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman.”



“I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I’m honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them,” Reubens said in a statement.

Reubens last appeared in Netflix’s 2016 film, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, as his signature character. In January 2020, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his long-gestating “dark Pee-wee movie.” During the interview, he mentioned pitching it to the Safdie Brothers, so perhaps that project will be next.

The upcoming documentary is part of Benny and Josh Safdie’s two-year, first-look deal with HBO first announced in May 2020.