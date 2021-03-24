Menu
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Returns to Theaters with New Enhanced Version

Theatrical re-release arrives on April 30th

by
on March 24, 2021, 12:56pm
scott pilgrim vs. the world re-release
Michael Cera and Kieran Culkin in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

In belated celebration of its 10th anniversary, the cult-classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is headed back to theaters with a new version that’s been specifically “reimagined” for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Check out the new trailer below.

In a statement, director Edgar Wright announced the Michael Cera-starring movie’s theatrical return. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” he said. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.”

Originally released in August 2010, Scott Pilgrim bombed in the box office, but has gained a devoted following over the past decade. It follows the story of Scott Pilgrim (Cera), a bassist in an unsuccessful indie garage band who meets a girl named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). In order to date her, he needs to defeat her seven exes. Some of the co-stars in the movie include future Avengers Chris Evans and Brie Larson, as well as Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman.

The Scott Pilgrim re-release was originally planned for its 10th anniversary in 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, there was a watch party held last May featuring Wright and cast members including Evans, Larson, and Brandon Routh. In addition, the cast reunited for a script read-through of Wright’s graphic novel adaption benefiting the charity Water For People, and the video game was reissued.

This new theatrical version will be released in Dolby Cinema theaters on April 30th for one week only. Tickets are currently available for purchase. Wright also confirmed plans for a 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray, but there’s no release date yet. In the meantime, read our newly published Oral History on the film’s iconic soundtrack.

