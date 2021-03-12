Selena Gomez Unveils New Revelación EP: Stream

Selena Gomez, image via Instagram

Selena Gomez has unveiled her first Spanish-language record, the Revelación EP. Stream it below using Apple Music or Spotify.

Her first studio release since 2020’s Rare, Revelación is a pop and reggaeton project that features DJ Snake, Rauw Alejandro, and Myke Towers. According to Gomez, this celebration of her Mexican heritage may never have come together if not for the coronavirus pandemic. The singer has long struggled with anxiety and depression, and in 2015 she was diagnosed with lupus, a condition that required chemotherapy and a kidney transplant. When she wasn’t feeling sick, she felt pressure to keep working, and as she explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the enforced rest of quarantine caused a shift in her perspective. She said,



“The Spanish record wouldn’t have happened had I just kept going with the pace of my life and all my other commitments. A few years ago I would have never had taken these opportunities because of my insecurities or things that I was dealing with mentally. It helped me change my outlook — being able to say ‘If it doesn’t happen right now, that’s OK. That just means it’ll be later or whenever… It’s nice to be in a place where I feel lucky and grounded and really happy to just be working.”

Previously, Gomez shared the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo”. She was recently cast as gay mountaineering icon Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in the upcoming biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain.

Revelación EP Artwork:

Revelación EP Tracklist:

01. De Una Vez

02. Buscando Amor

03. Baila Conmigo (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

04. Dámelo To’ (feat. Myke Towers)

05. Vicio

06. Adiós

07. Selfish Love (feat. DJ Snake)