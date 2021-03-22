serpentwithfeet Taps NAO for New Collaborative Single “Heart Storm”: Stream

serpentwithfeet, photo via YouTube

serpentwithfeet is mere days away from releasing DEACON, so he’s teasing the album one last time ahead of its Friday release date by sharing a brand new single. It’s called “Heart Storm” and it features guest vocals from NAO. Stream it below alongside a tender, minimalist lyric video.

“I love a little magical realism. In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice,” said serpentwithfeet in a press release. “Here, we welcome the storm.”



Musically, “Heart Storm” is a subtle blend of minimalist electro-pop and stripped-down soul that brings to mind Arca and James Blake. In the song, serpentwithfeet stacks different vocal parts to make his voice become an instrument and, by the time the For All We Know singer’s gorgeously sung part kicks in, it creates the effect of being lost in a dream while everything — people, stories, sounds — swirl around you and reverberate. It’s completely unique and immersive, and he credits the idea as him being influenced by the gospel legend Richard Smallwood.

Based on previously released songs like “Same Size Shoe” and “Fellowship”, serpentwithfeet’s new album is shaping up to be one hell of a listen. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to hear it in full. DEACON arrives March 26th on Secretly Canadian, and pre-orders are still ongoing.