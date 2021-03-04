Shame Release New Concert Film Live in the Flesh: Watch

Shame - Live in the Flesh

British post-punks Shame have unveiled a raucous, at times bizarre new concert film called Live in the Flesh. The sketch/documentary/concert/happening was directed by Molten Jets, and can be streamed in full below.

Live in the Flesh begins with a lengthy section of cringe comedy, culminating in a several-minutes-long bit in which a VIP fan rubs oil all over his bald head. Meanwhile, the band watches The Weakest Link, as another VIP sobs, “We paid 120 pounds for this.”



After almost ten minutes, the concert mercifully begins and real fans cheer Shame on. The UK rockers are riotously fun performing seven tracks from their January scorcher Drunk Tank Pink, and the music is only interrupted for singer Charlie Sheen to get a fresh coat of body oil from a roadie.

In a statement, the band attempted to sum up Live in the Flesh, writing, “Flesh has never felt more real than it has in this new blockbuster documentary, shame – Live in the Flesh. The hits are heavy, the misses are frequent, and the screenplay is near perfection.”

Live in the Flesh Setlist:

01. Born in Luton

02. Nigel Hitter

03. Water in the Well

04. 6/1

05. Harsh Degrees

06. Human, for a Minute

07. Snow Day