Shamir Covers Sharon Van Etten’s “Dsharpg”: Stream

Shamir (photo courtesy of artist) and Sharon Van Etten (photo by Amy Price)

Sharon Van Etten is preparing to release a 10th-anniversary reissue of Epic featuring a full covers album. Today, Van Etten has shared the latest preview, which finds Shamir taking on “Dsharpg”. Stream it below.

Shamir’s version adds a strumming guitar, which makes it feel more urgent than Van Etten’s original. Thanks to Shamir’s falsetto, the song is just as emotionally devastating as its inspiration.



In a statement, Van Etten shared her admiration for Shamir, saying,

“I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity & originality of his voice and instrumentation choices. It felt simultaneously throwback and very here & now. So many genres melting into one another, I couldn’t peg it and I loved every minute of the wild ride. Not to mention that his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy… Shamir’s music is truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty & dreaming.”

“Dsharpg” follows Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s version of “A Crime” and IDLES’ cover of “Peace Signs”. Epic Ten is out June 11th via Ba Da Bing. Other contributors include Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, and Courtney Barnett with Vagabon. Check out the artwork and full tracklist here.

In late February, Shamir released a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”. 2020 saw the rising musician release his self-titled LP, one of the best albums of last year, which was led by one of the year’s best songs, the stellar “On My Own”. Also be sure to catch him on Going There with Dr. Mike, where he spoke candidly about living with bipolar disorder.