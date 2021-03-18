Sharon Osbourne Responds to Claims She Used Anti-Asian and Homophobic Slurs

Sharon Osbourne, via The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has denied using anti-Asian and homophobic slurs, as she was accused of in a recent investigative report. In a new statement, The Talk co-host calls the allegations “crap” while repeating one of the racial slurs she was accused of directing at former Talk panelist Julie Chen.

After Osbourne’s former colleagues and anonymous sources came forward claiming she used derogatory racial or homophobic remarks, Osbourne gave a profanity-laced statement to The Daily Mail dismissing the accusations.



“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the ‘wonton’ story,” Osbourne said. “It’s like f**k off with your f**king ‘wonton’ story. F**k off!

She continued, “Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes! I’m going to add something, too.’ Of course, it’s a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that’s fine.”

The controversy originally stemmed from Osbourne’s defense of veteran British TV presenter Piers Morgan, who stepped down from the show Good Morning Britain following backlash for comments interpreted as racist following Meghan Markle’s widely seen interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While Osbourne defended Morgan on The Talk, co-host Sheryl Underwood suggested there were racist tones to his denunciation of Markle, leading to a heated debate that put the show on hiatus. Following the spat, former co-host Holly Robinson Peete publicly accused Osbourne of saying she was “too ghetto” to be on the show. Osbourne later claimed that she was unprepared for the Piers Morgan segment on The Talk, having been told about it only two minutes before, and based her statements of written cue cards.

“And I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up,’ And I went like, how dare you all do this to me!” Osbourne told ET. “I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

Later, investigative journalist Yashar Ali published an an article that detailed alarming accusations against Osbourne. Included were claims by former co-host Leah Remini and other anonymous sources that Osbourne called Chen “slanty eyes” and “wonton,” and used homophobic slurs like “fish eater” and “p**sy licker” to refer to another former co-host, Sara Gilbert.

