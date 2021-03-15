Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak pay tribute to Little Richard

During the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night, Silk Sonic, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, and Brittany Howard took the stage for an In Memoriam segment honoring Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, and Gerry Marsden.

Silk Sonic followed up their earlier performance of “Leave the Door Open” by paying tribute to Little Richard with “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly”. Anderson .Paak slammed the drums and Bruno Mars acted like he was possessed by the late icon.



Richie was up next, honoring Kenny Rogers with a performance of Rogers’ “Lady”, while Carlile ran through a solo acoustic version of Prine’s final song, “I Remember Everything”. The segment closed with Brittany Howard being joined by Chris Martin on the piano to sing Gerry and The Pacemakers’ “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Check out all the performances below.

