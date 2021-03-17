Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 Team Up As Mt. Westmore, Releasing Album in April

Ice Cube (photo by Amy Harris), Snoop Dogg (photo by Philip Cosores), E-40 (photo via artist), and Too Short (photo via Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock)

West Coast legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 have joined forces as Mt. Westmore and are set to release an album together in April.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort revealed in a recent DJ Vlad interview. “At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way… The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”



Too $hort continued by saying the supergroup was a natural extension of the sold-out shows they’ve done together in the past, adding he wanted it to serve as an example for the current and future generations to prolong their careers.

As HipHop-N-More points out, Too $hort first revealed the quarantine project on fellow veteran rapper MC Serch’s podcast back in December when he said,

“I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Me, you, it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg.’ And I’m like… ‘E-40 and Too $hort are from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we are like the West Coast foundation.’ We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

In a February interview with HipHopDX, Too $hort and E-40 revealed Dr. Dre will be the only feature on the project. Too $hort also revealed how each member critiqued each other’s verses. “We gave each other the authority to criticize, critique, veto, make suggestions, and just everything is like hands-down, I trust what you saying. It literally has been said, ‘Bro, that verse you spit yesterday was wack,’ and then bro go back and redo that verse, and like, ‘You came with it this time.’”

Mt. Westmore will make their live debut next month at the 2021 Fight Club pay-per-view being held by Triller, the entertainment platform with which Snoop Dogg is a partner. YouTube influencer and boxer Jake Paul is in the headline match, and other performers on the show include Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Major Lazer.

E-40 and Too $hort recently teamed up for a joint album of their own, Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions, in December 2020. Meanwhile, Cube last released 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt and Snoop dropped I Wanna Thank Me in 2019.