Sons of Kemet Announce New Album Black to the Future, Share “Hustle”: Stream

Sons Of Kemet, photo by Udoma Janssen

London jazz band Sons of Kemet have announced their new album, Black to the Future, out May 14th on Impulse! Records.

The project follows Your Queen Ii a Reptile, which was nominated for the 2018 Mercury Prize. This time around, the Shabaka Hutchings-led group brings in guests like Chicago singer Angel Bat Dawid, poets Moor Mother and Joshua Idehen, grime MC D Double E, and British rapper/spoken word artist Kojey Radical.



“Black to the Future is a sonic poem for the invocation of power, remembrance and healing. It depicts a movement to redefine and reaffirm what it means to strive for black power,” Hutchings said in a statement. “The meaning is not universal and the cultural context of the listener will shape their understanding. Yet in the end, the overarching message remains the same: For humanity to progress we must consider what it means to be Black to the Future.”

As a preview, Sons of Kemet shared the first single, “Hustle”, featuring Kojey Radical and backing vocals from singer Lianne La Havas. Watch the Ashleigh Jadee-directed music video below.

Pre-orders for Black to the Future are ongoing.

Black to the Future Artwork:

Black to the Future Tracklist:

01. Field Negus (feat. Joshua Idehen)

02. Pick Up Your Burning Cross (feat. Moor Mother and Angel Bat Dawid)

03. Think Of Home

04. Hustle (feat. Kojey Radical)

05. For The Culture (feat. D Double E)

06. To Never Forget The Source

07. In Remembrance Of Those Fallen

08. Let The Circle Be Unbroken

09. Envision Yourself Levitating

10. Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong

11. Black (feat. Joshua Idehen)