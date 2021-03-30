Chris Rock Hunts for Jigsaw in New Trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw: Watch

Chris Rock in Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the upcoming ninth installment in the Saw horror franchise, starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and 21 Savage. The film has been finished for a while now, but its release was delayed over a year due to the pandemic. It’s finally set to hit theaters on May 14th, 2021, and to drum up anticipation, Lionsgate has unveiled a new trailer.

Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously helmed Saw II, III, and IV. Rock himself conceived the screenplay, which casts him as a police detective hot on Jigsaw’s trail after being personally contacted by the psychotic serial killer. Jackson plays his father, who himself is a veteran of the police force, while Max Minghella rounds out the cast as Rock’s partner.



Watch the trailer below.