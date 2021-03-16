St. Vincent to Play Saturday Night Live

St Vincent, photo via Saturday Night Live

St. Vincent will make her long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live when she serves as the musical guest for the April 3rd episode of the show.

Annie Clark, who previously played SNL way back in 2014, will return to Studio 8H for a pair of performances in support of her new album Daddy’s Home. Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) will host the April 3rd episode.



Former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph will return to host SNL’s March 27th episode alongside musical guest Jack Harlow. And on April 10th, Carey Mulligan, whose performance in Promising Your Woman earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, will host an episode featuring Kid Cudi as musical guest. Cudi previously appeared on SNL in 2018 as a guest of Kanye West, but this will mark his first time going at it solo.

Fun fact: Did you know Kid Cudi and St. Vincent once appeared on TV together? Back in 2010, Clark joined Cudi for his performance of “Maniac” on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. You can revisit it below.

You can find our complete coverage of SNL’s 46th season here.