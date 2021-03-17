Starrah Releases Debut Album The Longest Interlude: Stream

Starrah, photo by ABOVEGROUND

Starrah has gone from writing some of the biggest hits for other artists to releasing her debut solo project, The Longest Interlude. Out now, you can stream the full 13-track effort below via Spotify and Apple Music.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Starrah, trust that it’s not the first time you’ve heard Starrah. Born Brittany Hazzard, the Los Angeles-via-Delaware artist has Grammy-winning writing credits on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, Camila Cabello’s “Havana”, Rihanna’s “Needed Me”, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”, The Weeknd’s “Wasted Times, and dozens more. She’s also sung on tracks from Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, The Weeknd, and Diplo, with whom she released the Starrah x Diplo EP in 2017.



Starrah’s debut solo single, “Hot It Goes”, arrived last August, and now The Longest Interlude brings her fully into her own. That’s not to say she’s on her own, however, as the LP features production assistance from Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, James Blake, Velous, June Nawakii, Giorgio Tuinfort, Patrick Greenaway, Bas, Boi1da, and more.

In a press release, Starrah said of the album,”I put everything into this album because it’s my diary, the raw soundtrack to my life. The Longest Interlude describes a love story from the highs in the beginning, to the lows and hardships that most can relate to so I am super excited to share this with you all. This is a moment in time and a period of transition and possibilities.”

Take a listen below, and also watch the newly released music video for opening track “Miss This”. You can also find the album art and tracklist ahead.

The Longest Interlude Artwork:

The Longest Interlude Tracklist:

01. Miss This (prod. By Suburban Plaza)

02. Made For You (co-written by James Blake)

03. Make Time (prod. By Starrah)

04. Interlude (prod. by Vinylz and Velous; additional prod. Boi1da)

05. Home Alone (prod. by Suburban Plaza)

06. Forever (prod. by Boi1da)

07. Love Mania (prod. by June Nawakii & Patrick Greenaway)

08. Who Decides War [More than Words] (prod. by Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Tuinfort, Bas and Nana Rogues)

09. Thought Wrong (prod. by Wondagurl)

10. 8 Days A Week (prod. by Nile Rodgers & Giorgio Tuinfort)

11. Distance & Time (prod. by Jason Evigan & June Nawakii & Patrick Greenaway)

12. Twenty 4 feat. Skrillex (prod by. Skrillex)

13. 56 Nights (prod. by Nile Rodgers & Nana Rogues & Bas)