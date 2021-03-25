Stone Temple Pilots Announce Tiny Music 25th Anniversary Box Set

Stone Temple Pilots' Tiny Music Super Deluxe Edition

The Stone Temple Pilots album with the extremely long name has become even longer. To celebrate the iconic grunge record’s 25th anniversary, the band is releasing a special box set titled, Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition.

In addition to a remastered version of the 1996 classic that spawned hits like “Big Bang Baby” and “Lady Picture Show”, the package comes with two discs full of unreleased material. One features demos, instrumentals, and unreleased takes of almost every song on Tiny Music, as well as a never-before-heard track called “Kretz’s Acoustic Song”.



The third disc is a 14-track live album from a 1997 set at Club La Vela in Florida’s Panama City Beach. The recordings have never been released until now, and the performance features songs from Tiny Music as well as songs from their early records, Purple and Core.

Interestingly, the box set is mixed medium combination of both CD and vinyl formats. The remastered version of the record comes on black vinyl and CD, while the other two albums worth of material are only in CD form. However, for those who really want the absolute fullest package, there’s also a “Big Bang Baby” seven-inch that’s only available via pre-order and limited to 1000 units.

The whole thing is available now on the band’s website, and you better act fast if you want to snag that bonus seven-inch.

While you’re listening to this new version of “Big Bang Baby”, read Consequence of Sound’s recent retrospective review of the album, in which writer Bryan Rolli calls it “a thrilling, genre-hopping opus.”

Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

01. Press Play”

02. Pop’s Love Suicide

03. Tumble In The Rough

04. Big Bang Baby

05. Lady Picture Show

06. And So I Know

07. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart

08. Art School Girl

09. Adhesive”

10. Ride The Cliché

11. Daisy”

12. Seven Caged Tigers

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

01. Press Play – Full Length Version *

02. Pop’s Love Suicide – Early Version *

03. Tumble In The Rough – Early Version *

04. Big Bang Baby – Early Version *

05. Lady Picture Show – Early Version *

06. And So I Know – Early Version *

07. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart – Early Version *

08. 5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl) – Early Version *

09. Adhesive – Instrumental *

10. Ride The Cliché – Instrumental *

11. Seven Caged Tigers – Early Version *

12. Big Bang Baby – Alternate Version *

13. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart – Percussion Mix *

14. Art School Girl – Jaw Harp Version *

15. Kretz’s Acoustic Song *

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

01. Crackerman *

02. Meatplow *

03. Tumble In The Rough *

04. Vasoline *

05. Wicked Garden *

06. Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart *

07. Plush *

08. Big Empty *

09. Interstate Love Song *

10. Lady Picture Show *

11. Unglued *

12. Big Bang Baby *

13. Dead & Bloated *

14. Sex Type Thing *

* previously unreleased