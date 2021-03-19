Becca Mancari Unveils New EP Juniata: Stream

Becca Mancari, photo by Zac Farro

Indie folk songwriter Becca Mancari has unveiled her new EP Juniata, out via Captured Tracks. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The project, which she announced last month, is her first collection of new material since her 2020 sophomore LP, The Greatest Part, which earned her Artist of the Month honors and placement on our best albums of 2020 list. That record was produced by Paramore’s Zac Farro, and it saw the Nashville-based singer-songwriter strike a fine balance between dusty indie-folk and brisk indie rock.



This new offering slows things down quite a bit. The only brand new track on here is its lead single “Annie”, while the other three are acoustic renditions of The Greatest Part cuts “First Time”, “Bad Feeling”, and “Stay with Me”. The project is a great opportunity for Mancari to show off her range in a more stripped-down setting, allowing the strength of the songs to come through even without their full-bodied arrangements.

To celebrate the release, Mancari will be taking over the Consequence of Sound Instagram starting at noon ET. Follow along on our story while Mancari takes us through her day and promotes the tracks on Juniata.

Last year, Mancari joined and Julien Baker served as Hayley Williams’ backing band during her latest Tiny Desk concert. She also teamed up with Shura for a remix of her Greatest Part track “Lonely Boy”.

Juniata EP Artwork:

Juniata EP Tracklist:

01. First Time (Acoustic)

02. Annie

03. Bad Feeling (Acoustic)

04. Stay with Me (Acoustic)