Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Becca Mancari Unveils New EP Juniata: Stream

She's also taking over the Consequence of Sound Instagram today at noon ET

by
on March 19, 2021, 12:00am
Becca Mancari Unveils Juniata EP
Becca Mancari, photo by Zac Farro

Indie folk songwriter Becca Mancari has unveiled her new EP Juniata, out via Captured Tracks. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The project, which she announced last month, is her first collection of new material since her 2020 sophomore LP, The Greatest Partwhich earned her Artist of the Month honors and placement on our best albums of 2020 list. That record was produced by Paramore’s Zac Farro, and it saw the Nashville-based singer-songwriter strike a fine balance between dusty indie-folk and brisk indie rock.

This new offering slows things down quite a bit. The only brand new track on here is its lead single “Annie”, while the other three are acoustic renditions of The Greatest Part cuts “First Time”, “Bad Feeling”, and “Stay with Me”. The project is a great opportunity for Mancari to show off her range in a more stripped-down setting, allowing the strength of the songs to come through even without their full-bodied arrangements.

To celebrate the release, Mancari will be taking over the Consequence of Sound Instagram starting at noon ET. Follow along on our story while Mancari takes us through her day and promotes the tracks on Juniata.

Last year, Mancari joined and Julien Baker served as Hayley Williams’ backing band during her latest Tiny Desk concert. She also teamed up with Shura for a remix of her Greatest Part track “Lonely Boy”.

Juniata EP Artwork:

becca mancari juniata ep artwork cover stream annie new song

Juniata EP Tracklist:
01. First Time (Acoustic)
02. Annie
03. Bad Feeling (Acoustic)
04. Stay with Me (Acoustic)

This Comfy Hoodie Helps Protect Live Music This Comfy Hoodie Helps Protect Live Music
Get a Free Mask Just for Rocking Out Safely Get a Free Mask Just for Rocking Out Safely
Here's Why Fugees' The Score is a Hip-Hop Opus Here's Why Fugees' The Score is a Hip-Hop Opus
These CBD Gummies Are Equally Tasty and Convenient These CBD Gummies Are Equally Tasty and Convenient

Previous Story
Lana Del Rey Releases Long-Awaited Album Chemtrails Over the Country Club: Stream
Next Story
Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett Finally Release Score for Spike Jonze’s Her: Stream